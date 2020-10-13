Local produce. 13-10-2020 Vicki McLeod

Each week we are going to feature local Majorcan businesses who will offer their advice and experience to others as we stick together through 2020 and into 2021. First up, Maxine Summerhayes talked to us about the Olive Tree Restaurant in Palmanova.

“Unfortunately being in the restaurant trade we had to close during the lockdown. Our staff received ERTE and we received a discount on social security payments towards this. The ERTE has now been extended until January. Unfortunately we haven’t received any help towards our fixed business expenses.

“We realised that strengthening our immune system was the best way forward to fight any viral infections for now and the future. So with this in mind we thought a lot about developing healthy menus - incorporating more vegetables into the dishes and offering more plant based choices. Expanding our juices and smoothies with the additions of herbs and spices ie Turmeric and Ginger to support the immune system. To help us do this we have forged a link with an organic farm in Sa Pobla and are now buying 90% of our fruit, vegetables and eggs from them. Our aim is to increase the healthy options we offer with delicious and exciting combinations of dishes.

“We are staying consistent with our standards and following all the safety guidelines. We have restructured our workforce, luckily we have a strong team and some people have taken on extra jobs within the company. We have reduced prices and are offering a Menu Del Dia.

“We have always appreciated the residents of Majorca as well as the tourists and are thankful for their support. We plan to stay open at least until the New Year and are looking forward to offering a winter menu, Sunday lunches and decorating for and celebrating at Christmas. Winter can be a lonely time for some and with this in mind we have started classes in Yoga and Pilates and intend to host other workshops such as Spanish lessons, arts and crafts, walking clubs etc.

“Our best advice for other businesses is:

· Look at your outgoings and cut back as much as possible without lowering standards.

· Stay positive if you can.

· Ask for help if you need it (we know that’s a hard one).

· Offer help to others.

· Talk about your difficulties and problems - help often appears from unlikely sources.

· Look at your marketing with a fresh eye - try new marketing platforms, try using Instagram and Twitter as well as talking to Vicki at the Majorca Daily Bulletin of course!”

If you and your business have some advice to share then please get in touch majorcamallorcapodcast@gmail.com

You can find more information about The Olive Tree at theolivetreemallorca.com