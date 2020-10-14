Anglican Church in Palma. 14-10-2020 Shirley Roberts

This week, as reality hits home, many Humans of Majorca are looking for something to do. Their work comes to an end for the year, if indeed, it ever started. Their finances are either non existent or they are on one of the government pay outs which give them a proportion of what they would have earned. In other words, they are either broke or skint.

How are we all going to occupy ourselves for the next four months?

February 2021 is the first month I have seen for the reopening of hotels and other tourist related businesses. It was with this in mind I started to do a trawl round of places which are open and free.

When did you last go to a church, apart from as a tourist attraction? What do you know of the churches on this island?

Are you interested in meeting the people of faith in Majorca?

This next few months might be a great time to explore faith communities and what they do on this island. You may find that you might like to give a little time and make yourself smile in the process.

In Majorca we are dominated, in all the villages and towns, by substantial Catholic Church buildings. Many of them have a core of regular worshipers and traditions. Some, such as San Lorenzo in Palmanova, acknowledge the English speakers who live around the church. They have a Mass every Sunday in English at 10 am. Their contact details are:

Diocese of Mallorca - San Lorenzo de Palma Nova Parish

Address: C/ Miquel de los Santos Oliver, 2

Location: Palma Nova.

The St Philip and St James Anglican Church in Palma is in the suburb of Son Armadans. Son Dureta exit from the motorway and the heart of a usually lively community. Lockdown shockwaves over they got busy with Zoom Services and contact with church members via their network of Pastoral Partners. Huge work done here by the core team but they were mighty glad when the doors could open again. New rules about numbers allowed in the building and temperatures taken at the door. Other than that the welcome is warm. This Church stands as a local church for those who can drive to it. It is also a holiday church for those who want to join the people of faith on a Sunday in an Anglican setting.

Services here on Sundays at 11 am and Wednesday at 12.30.

Anglican Church, Carrer Núñez de Balboa, 6, 07014 Palma, Illes Balears

Phone: 971 73 72 79



The Coleman Hall attached to the building is often advertised as the meeting hall for Age Concern Groups, Yoga and Alcoholics Anonymous. All the groups are able to use the building now, obviously respecting social distancing, masks and sanitizing.

Meanwhile down in Santa Ponsa the Community Church exists. This is a non denominational Church with two services every Sunday at 9.30 and 11 am. This is the way they describe themselves:

We are a community that firmly believes in God’s Word. You are welcome to come on a journey with us.

Santa Ponsa Community Church is an English-speaking church located in Santa Ponsa on the beautiful island of Mallorca, Spain. We are a Calvary Chapel affiliated Church. SPCC is at:

Calle de Hug de Mataplana 22 a, 07181 Calvià

Phone: 971 69 03 94

Currently there are two services on Sunday Morning to accommodate the social distancing rules.

The final Church I have room for today is the Anglican Church in Puerto Pollensa.

St Andrews is in the Port at Carrer de Mestral, 4, 07470 Pollensa, Illes Balears.



A busy English speaking Church with services on Sunday at 11 am. Many weekly activities and support services for members and visitors happen here. Social distancing and all Covid rules fully complied with and a warm welcome guaranteed.

All four churches on this page have weekly services in English. They are all well established and have history with this island and its transient people. The community service they have offered in the Lockdown world of Majorca will be remembered.

For those with the inclination to spend your winter time doing something different I encourage you to visit these churches and see what the ‘people of faith’ are up to. They all have diminishing congregations as many people have returned to the UK to see out Covid there. This has physical and financial implications for all the churches on the island.

If you have been thinking about how to donate your time, you may find any one of these communities can point you in the direction of Food Banks and support projects ready to receive all the help you can give.

English speakers who prefer a Church service in their language have a choice of churches. They will all be very glad to see you...