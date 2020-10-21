Head Boy and Head Girl. 02-10-2020 The Academy School

Shares:

The Head Boy and the Head Girl at The Academy International School are chosen by the Senior Leadership Team. They are role models and leaders who have demonstrated a commitment to the school. They are students with an excellent record of behaviour, attainment, attendance, and punctuality, who always respect the dress code.

This year it was not an easy choice as we have so many outstanding students in our International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme DP2 class who have the qualities which would make them excellent role models. We are proud of all our DP2 students who bring so much to the group and are a pleasure for the teachers to teach.

After much deliberation we would like to congratulate Daniel and Isabella who have been invited to take the role of Head Boy and Head Girl for 2020-2021. Our Senior Leadership Team look forward to working with them throughout the year.