Today we visited Bellver Castle which overlooks the city of Palma de Mallorca. There is usually a small charge for entrance but it is free on Sundays. The castle is circular with an enclosed courtyard. The displays are disappointing but the views from the roof are worth the climb. During the summer months the castle is used by the Baleares Symphony Orchestra for its concerts. The woods around the castles have nature walks and parks for the children. 13-10-2020 Youtube: Steve

