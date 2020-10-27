Junior Bulletin
Warriors and woodland wanderings: Queen’s College news
This term the children in Year 4 have been studying “The Vikings”. They learned where they came from, about their lifestyles as skilled warriors and how they made their longboats.
The children made and designed cardboard shields and created their very own Viking warrior drawings.
The Reception class go out into the forest every Friday. Last week they went foraging for sticks and pine cones in preparation for Halloween crafts.
The children also were on the lookout for spiders’ webs for some very careful sketching of the wonderful patterns the spiders produced!
