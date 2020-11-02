Queen's College students dressed up in costumes. 02-11-2020 Queen's College

Shares:

Halloween came early to Queen’s College as Friday was the last day before the half term break.

The primary children dressed up in Halloween costumes and spent the day carrying out art and craft activities. Although there was no Halloween dance, the children did manage to sing along in class to some classic Halloween music.

Each pupil brought in their own special spooky snack.

The youngest classes made spiders and bats out of egg cartons and pipe cleaners.

Classrooms were decorated with hanging ghosts and spiders’ webs; faces were painted white with smokey eyes and old clothes stained in red paint!

The obligatory masks were covered by Halloween ones. Wild wigs and witches hats were adorned and capes fluttered everywhere you looked! Every child had a wonderful smile on their face!

Happy Halloween!