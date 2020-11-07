Stephen Baggaley tour of Mallorca
This week visit Sineu market
We visited the market in Sineu today, one of the oldest and biggest in Mallorca.
Have you every been to Sineu market? If you have you will know that it is one of the favourite of weekly markets on the island.
It is held every Wednesday and its one of the oldest and biggest in Majorca. The market is held in this beautiful village, is located in the middle of the island.
The market is very traditional and offers everything one can image with products ranging from fruit and vegetables, leather goods, local made handicraft, plants and flowers, clothes to live animals.
So go take a wonder and enjoy this lovely village and its traditions.
