Year 3 students from Queen's College and their light experiment. 20-10-2020 Queen's College

The Year 3 children have been investigating how light travels and discovered that it travels in straight lines by carrying out a simple experiment with black card and a torch.

The children had to line up the three holes in each card in order to see the light shining through onto the table.

They explored the meanings of opaque, translucent and transparent and used different materials in an investigation to make shadows.

The children love using torches and are always fascinated by light experiments.

Year 5 pupils have been researching Earth and Space; they made up their own mneumonics to remember the order of the planets and completed planet fact files. They looked atGeocentric versus Heliocentric models and studied Galileo.

Year 2 children have been using confetti to show how easy it is for germs to spread and how important careful hand-washing has to be!