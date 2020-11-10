Queen’s College children investigate light, earth, space and germs!
Year 3 experiment this week
The Year 3 children have been investigating how light travels and discovered that it travels in straight lines by carrying out a simple experiment with black card and a torch.
The children had to line up the three holes in each card in order to see the light shining through onto the table.
They explored the meanings of opaque, translucent and transparent and used different materials in an investigation to make shadows.
The children love using torches and are always fascinated by light experiments.
Year 5 pupils have been researching Earth and Space; they made up their own mneumonics to remember the order of the planets and completed planet fact files. They looked atGeocentric versus Heliocentric models and studied Galileo.
Year 2 children have been using confetti to show how easy it is for germs to spread and how important careful hand-washing has to be!
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.