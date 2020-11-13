Harvest hampers at the Academy International School
A huge thank you to all!
A huge thank you to all the Academy International School families who made such generous donations to our Harvest Hampers.
The donations were given to Zaqueo, the charity food bank in Palma, and the Allen Graham Charity for Kids.
A great delivery to support people who need a little help at this time.
