Let the Bulletin be your very own postperson this year and spread some Christmas cheer!
Special Christmas cards
Send us your Christmas message to loved ones and we will publish in the form of a quarter of a page Christmas card. This will appear in our Christmas special which will be packed with festive articles.
This special supplement can be posted anywhere from the UK to Portals Nous. To add even more festive joy we will also be giving you a 25 euros shopping voucher.
The total cost of the Christmas card (quarter page) along with the 40-page festive special, the postage cost and the 25 euros shopping voucher is 59 euros plus IVA.
More information: jmoore@majorcadailybulletin.es
