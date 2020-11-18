The children in Year 1 this week have been investigating the terms “half full” and “half empty” - they have been filling a variety of containers with rice, beads, water and soil and estimating the capacity of their containers.

They then took a selection of containers and had to guess if they would hold more or less water or rice than the previous container.

It was lovely to hear the children later at lunchtime describing their soup bowls as “half full” or their plates as “half empty”!

The Reception children on “Forest Friday” collected sticks for measuring - they loved comparing their collections of “longer than” and “shorter than” - reinforcing their mathematical vocabulary.

The Year 2 children have been busy making model rockets for their project on “The Gunpowder Plot”.

The pupils understand so much more when they can combine learning with a practical activity and these maths and design experiments were great fun to carry out!