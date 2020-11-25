We are so lucky to be having such mild weather that we can take full advantage of our lovely outdoor areas at The Academy international School. Our young students love role play, gardening and learning through play and you can see the older students working outside studying Business Management in the amphitheatre. The new Z tool, which are portable school tables, are perfect for the outdoor workspaces.

At The Academy we are following strict protocols to create a safe and healthy school environment in which the students physical and emotional well-being are prioritised by promoting health education, preventive measures and protective measures appropriate to each key stage.