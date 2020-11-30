Queen’s College Nursery children.

Children’s fairy stories help a young child make sense of what it is to be human and helps them understand the world around them. Children learn from the characters in the stories and this helps them connect with situations in their own lives.

As well as teaching young children the basics of a story, character development, conflict resolution, about heroes and villains and traditional settings, fairy stories also help to broaden a child’s imagination and give emphasis to cross cultural values and behaviours.

With the current pandemic the world can be a frightening or stressful place; fairy tales can help children to develop emotional resilience connecting stories to real life situations where most of the time, conflicts are resolved. Fairy stories teach children that we can overcome challenges and succeed.

The children at Queen’s College have been reading Little Red Riding Hood, The Three Little Pigs and The Gingerbread Man. They have been acting out the stories through role play and enjoyed making their own gingerbread men and houses.

The children made wolf and pig masks, Red Riding Hood’s basket and building houses for the Three Little Pigs of straw, sticks and bricks.These stories also enabled the children to learn about different shapes and their properties.

The “home corner” in the classroom is a “gingerbread house”.

A simple fairytale is the starting point to so much learning and so much fun!