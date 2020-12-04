Colourful German lessons at The Academy Junior School

Colourful German lessons at The Academy Junior School.

04-12-2020Academy International School

Reception 1 students are making the most of the warm November weather during their PE class with Ms Hannah. They love the jumps and forward rolls.

Sports class at The Academy Junior School

Year 3, Year 4 and Year 5 have produced such lovely pieces of art while at the same time learning and revising their knowledge of all the colours in German. They loved working outside and are delighted to have their colourful designs on display in their classrooms.

Colourful German lessons at The Academy Junior School

Our computing classes are very enthusiastic about their coding as they have been using the new microbits linked to the computers.

ICT Class Junior 1 at The Academy Junior School

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.