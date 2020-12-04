Reception 1 students are making the most of the warm November weather during their PE class with Ms Hannah. They love the jumps and forward rolls.

Year 3, Year 4 and Year 5 have produced such lovely pieces of art while at the same time learning and revising their knowledge of all the colours in German. They loved working outside and are delighted to have their colourful designs on display in their classrooms.

Our computing classes are very enthusiastic about their coding as they have been using the new microbits linked to the computers.