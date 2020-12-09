The Scream

The Scream.

09-12-2020Queen's College

This week the children in Year 4 have been learning about Norway and Russia as part of their studies on Modern Europe. The children learnt about popular winter sports in Norway; used maps to locate resorts and researched interesting facts about the country - they even had a go at recreating the ‘The Scream’ by Norwegian artist Edvard Munch.

Whilst learning about Russia, they researched into Russia’s biomes; how animals adapt to extreme environments and made wonderful designs for a set of Russian dolls.

Matryoshka doll

The Year 5 - 7 students have been busy putting together designs for a competition organized by the Mallorca Fashion Outlet. The children drew pictures about the real meaning of Christmas and made special wishes for 2021. The winner of this competition, which is open to all international schools, will be given 1000 euros to be donated to a local charity of their choice - we love this idea!
The students’ work will be displayed at Mallorca Fashion Outlet in December.

The real meaning of Christmas

