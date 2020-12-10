At The Academy School we are all following the health authorities advice and protocols. Social distancing, hand sanitising and wearing masks are some of the things that we have by now learned to live with in this new normal. And children have adapted very well to all and they talk about it in their different classes.

During their art lessons Year 8 and Year 9 students have been considering how our facial expression might have been affected by wearing a mask and they have produced some beautiful examples.