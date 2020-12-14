Each year at Christmas time the Queen’s College community works hard to raise money to help various charities. Usually the Queen’s College Christmas Fair is the school’s main fund raising event; sadly this year the fair could not take place. Determined to support local charities the school organised a series of events.

Last Wednesday the school collected over 1800 kilos of food items in support of the “banco de alimentos Mallorca”. Despite a very wet Wednesday, Queen’s families brought in bags full of food donations!

This Wednesday the children wore Christmas colours, Christmas jumpers, Santa hats and reindeer ears, tinsel accessories ... anything to remind us that cosy Christmas days are on their way!

The children brought donations to school in support of three local charities: la iglesia de Sant Miquel in Campanet, the Allen Graham Charity 4 Kids and Los Minyones orphanage in Palma.

The donations will provide Christmas gifts for the children’s orphanage, the remaining donations will be divided between the other charities.

Volunteer parents helped the school to purchase the exact items on the children’s Christmas list. Several bicycles have also been donated to the orphanage.

Everyone at school agreed that giving at Christmas is even nicer than receiving! Hopefully Father Christmas will spread a little magic too!