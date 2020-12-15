We are very lucky at BIC, Sant Agustí to be so close to nature with a quaint little forest located just 5 minutes from the school, and many beautiful beaches within 5 minutes from school, and many beautiful beaches within walking distance too.

Part of our philosophy is for our children to spend as much time outdoors as possible and enjoy the nature of the island. We use our local surroundings in a variety of different ways:

FOREST SCHOOL

The forest near school is a perfect setting for “base camp” at Forest School.

Our students are given the opportunity to explore nature as part of this initiative. Hands-on activities include woodland walks, nature trails, mini-beasting, shelter building, basic tool-use and camping.

Beach School

Our students at BIC, Sant Agustí take part in BIC Beach Boot Camp sessions where they jog to the beach and spend the sports session there. A combination of warm ups, yoga, boot camp style exercises and team games such as beach volleyball and capture the flag ensure that our students are challenged physically and learn new skills in a fresh and beautifully inspiring setting.

BEACH CLEANS AND SAVE THE MED

As a school, we work hard to educate our students about marine conservation and plastic pollution. As part of the curriculum we collaborate with the Save the Med Association.

We support their vision of creative education and community action. We regularly participate in beach cleans around the island, which is also a great opportunity to get families together at the weekends, working towards a common local cause.

Fieldwork

Subjects such as Geography and Art lend themselves well to trips to the beach, where our students can explore and develop a range of skills from mapping the local area, discovering beach wildlife to sketching boats at the sailing club. We encourage our staff and students to take advantage of our local beaches, for them to develop a sense of wonder and respect for nature.

WATER SPORTS

Our facilities here at BIC Sant Agusti extend far beyond the school grounds. To enhance the opportunities we provide our students, we have excellent relationships with a number of facilities close by and use them on a regular basis.

Only a 5-minute walk from school along the beach, Port Calanova, home to the Spanish National Sailing School, with decades of history, unbeatable location, a highly-qualified professional team and fully equipped sports facilities, provides an ideal setting for our students to test their skills and master the art of sailing, kayaking and other exciting water sports.

This is both an element of our physical education curriculum and is available as an after-school club throughout the year.

Feel free to contact us for more information at: office.san@balearesint.net or call +34 971 403 161