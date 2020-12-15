What is Friendline?

Today, Age in Spain is launching Friendline a new, free telephone friendship service

to connect older people living in Spain with volunteers, through a weekly phone call

with someone with similar interests.

In a world where new technology often leaves some of us behind or makes us feel

left out, Friendline offers people the joy of a friendly conversation.

Why now?

The Christmas and New Year period is a time when older people can feel

particularly lonely or isolated. When you add the impact that Covid 19 has had on all

of us (literally distancing us from friends and family), Age in Spain decided now

was the time to give older English-speaking people in Spain something to look

forward to in 2021.

This is also a time of year when lots of us want to make a contribution to our

communities. Volunteering for Friendline takes just one hour of your time each

week and gives you the satisfaction of knowing you have made a difference.

Age in Spain will match older people with trained volunteers who have similar

interests to ensure that both people will look forward to the weekly calls. Friendline

calls could be a highlight of each week.

Director of Age in Spain, Helen Weir, said:

“Friendship is the best first line of defence against so many of the problems older

people can face. As we get older there is a real risk that our worlds get smaller and

we have less chance to make friends. Friendline is a way to do something positive

about that. It really doesn’t matter what the conversation is about, it might be sport,

ballroom dancing or your garden. What Friendline offers is a human connection with

all its benefits. Friendline can be a lifeline”

Get involved

If you are an older person living in Spain and you are interested in receiving

Friendline calls, you can find out more at www.ageinspain.org/friendline, by calling

Age in Spain on +34 93 220 9334 or by emailing friendline@ageinspain.org

Age in Spain would also love to hear from anyone interested in working as a

volunteer on Friendline.

You can also refer a family member or friend living in Spain to Friendline if you think

they would appreciate a regular call.

Friendline is a free service.

Background

Age in Spain supports older English-speaking people living anywhere in the country.

We provide accessible and independent information to help people get the most

from their lives in Spain and participate fully in their communities.

We are a charity (asociación benéfica) registered in Spain and are dependent on

charitable donations from trusts, foundations and individual donors to make a real

difference to people’s lives.

For further comment, pictures or to arrange an interview please contact

christopher.knighton@ageinspain.org or +34 674 547 420