Year 6 students investigate life during the Second World War.

As part of a history focus on life during the Second World War, the Year 6 pupils at Queen’s College have been finding out about the Blitz, the evacuation procedure, rationing, blackouts and air raid shelters.

The children could decide on an area to investigate; they then produced models of shelters or Spitfires. Some children decided to do a presentation for their colleagues, others painted propaganda posters.

Eva and Maria produced a black and white film showing how to cook a wartime recipe. Two memory boxes were presented through research into wartime memorabilia.

Details such as those displayed in the students’ project work can only be produced by intense research into the area each pupil decided to investigate.

Each child presented their designs to the rest of the class so that information could be shared with others!

WONDERFUL WORK YEAR 6!