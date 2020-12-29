This past week was a lovely build up to Christmas at The Academy International School! In our junior school we enjoyed the Christmas concerts which this year were recorded for parents to watch with the children.

What amazing costumes and such excitement as the children from Nursery up to Year 7 took to the stage.

We heard tales of the North Pole, a special story about forest animals at Christmas, and wonderful acting and dancing.

We also enjoyed the performances of some of the well-known Christmas stories. Year 2 performed the Nutcracker, Year 3 did a wonderful version of The Grinch, Year 6 retold the tale of Oliver Twist and Year 7 performed a version of Cinderella with a Christmas twist.

In our senior school the students wrote Christmas wishes to hang on the Christmas tree and enjoyed Christmas games and quizzes. All the staff and students enjoyed our traditional Christmas lunch on Friday, to celebrate the end of term.

Merry Christmas from all the staff and students at The Academy International School.