Christmas at The Academy International School

Christmas at The Academy International School.

16-12-2020Academy International School

This past week was a lovely build up to Christmas at The Academy International School! In our junior school we enjoyed the Christmas concerts which this year were recorded for parents to watch with the children.

What amazing costumes and such excitement as the children from Nursery up to Year 7 took to the stage.

We heard tales of the North Pole, a special story about forest animals at Christmas, and wonderful acting and dancing.

We also enjoyed the performances of some of the well-known Christmas stories. Year 2 performed the Nutcracker, Year 3 did a wonderful version of The Grinch, Year 6 retold the tale of Oliver Twist and Year 7 performed a version of Cinderella with a Christmas twist.

In our senior school the students wrote Christmas wishes to hang on the Christmas tree and enjoyed Christmas games and quizzes. All the staff and students enjoyed our traditional Christmas lunch on Friday, to celebrate the end of term.

Merry Christmas from all the staff and students at The Academy International School.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.