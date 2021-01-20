The Academy International School sports

13-01-2021The Academy International School

After a quiet and relaxing Christmas holiday, classes at The Academy International School have started with enthusiasm and our continued safety protocols are being implemented with care.

Year 4 had a lovely sports lesson improving their throwing and aiming skills and accuracy. In the sports lessons the children are learning lots of techniques and strategies to building up their fitness levels. They are lucky to have such lovely sunny days to enjoy the sports lessons.

Year 2 showed their wonderful artistic talents when they were taught techniques for drawing animals. They use a choice of watercolours, pastels and colouring pencils. They had a very nice afternoon.

