Queen's college students

Queen's college students.

21-01-2021Queen's College


Whenever possible the children at Queen’s College go into the neighbouring forest to take learning outside. Physical activities help to develop children’s self esteem and the outdoors is the perfect place for science activities to flourish.

The Year 2 children have been making the most of the woodland next to the school to observe trees and flowering plants. They made detailed sketches that they then labelled and discussed the importance of each part of the plant. The children are always excited by outdoor “adventures” but never forget the school routines to make sure that everyone can share ideas and keep safe.

Queen's College forest adventure

“PASS ME THE BROCCOLI PLEASE JOSHUA”

The Reception children have been have been looking at the work of the artist Guiseppe Arcimboldo, who made portraits using fruit and vegetables. They investigated an unusual portrait of King Rudolf II of Austria in the 1590s created by the artist. The children had great fun putting together their own portraits in fruit and vegetables and framing these in a very royal manner!

Guiseppe Arcimboldo

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.