The Nursery children at Queen’s College are finding out about “Winter” this term. They have been listening to some winter stories such as: Winnie in Winter, Elmer in the Snow and The Golden Snowflake. The children made snowflakes and penguins to decorate our classroom using paint, glue and glitter. They compared pictures of different seasons and shared ideas about what the weather is like in winter. The children talked about how they should keep warm and discussed the typical items of clothing they could wear for a day out in the snow.

The home corner in the Nursery classroom is an Ice Castle from the film “Frozen” - inside the castle is a basket with puppets from the film for the children to use for role play activities.

In the role play area, the children can also find snowflakes and arctic animals; they use these to invent their own winter stories. One of their favourite Ice Castle activities is to become an arctic explorer and sketch what they can see in their make-believe space.Others just love to sit in the Ice Castle flicking through their favourite book about winter or finding pictures around the classroom beginning with the letter of the day.