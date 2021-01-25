Queen’s College nursery children have great time learning about winter

Queen’s College nursery children have great time learning about winter.

25-01-2021Queen's College

The Nursery children at Queen’s College are finding out about “Winter” this term. They have been listening to some winter stories such as: Winnie in Winter, Elmer in the Snow and The Golden Snowflake. The children made snowflakes and penguins to decorate our classroom using paint, glue and glitter. They compared pictures of different seasons and shared ideas about what the weather is like in winter. The children talked about how they should keep warm and discussed the typical items of clothing they could wear for a day out in the snow.

Queen’s College nursery children

The home corner in the Nursery classroom is an Ice Castle from the film “Frozen” - inside the castle is a basket with puppets from the film for the children to use for role play activities.
In the role play area, the children can also find snowflakes and arctic animals; they use these to invent their own winter stories. One of their favourite Ice Castle activities is to become an arctic explorer and sketch what they can see in their make-believe space.Others just love to sit in the Ice Castle flicking through their favourite book about winter or finding pictures around the classroom beginning with the letter of the day.

Queen’s College children learn about winter

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.