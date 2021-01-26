English as an Additional Language at Baleares International College.

We never forget the value of your child’s cultural diversity and individuality. In addition to the core curriculum, we provide an extensive languages programme to offer language lessons throughout the school for Spanish, German and French, all of which are delivered by our specialist native-speaking teachers.

We also deliver a comprehensive English as an Additional Language (EAL) programme, delivered by highly qualified and experienced specialist teachers, which fully supports the English language development of our non-native English-speaking students.

The EAL programme operates across all Years and at different levels to cater for a student’s individual needs and requirements. New students are assessed on arrival at the school to determine their level of English and are grouped accordingly.

As part of the largest International school community and student body on the island we understand the importance of language development across all ages. Our warm and welcoming atmosphere means we build close relationships between home, student, parents and teachers, and continually tailor the child’s personalised learning experience and ensure the success of all our young learners.

As part of our strong collaborative culture, we wanted to ensure we share our expertise with all families from Baleares International College and beyond, giving useful advice about how families can support their children’s English language development at home, as well as exploring the strategies and methods used in school.

To access the full recording please follow:

https://balearesint.net/news/2021/english-as-an-additional-language-eal-at-baleares-international-college

If you are interested in knowing more about our EAL programme and how this programme will benefit your child’s learning please contact us and we will be delighted to set up a personal meeting with our specialists’ teachers and Principals at both of our schools.

BIC Sa Porrassa - registrar@balearesint.net

BIC Sant Agustí - office.san@balearesint.net

We look forward to welcoming you at Baleares International College