Rafa Nadal is a hero and role model world wide but especially for the pupils of Rafa Nadal International School.

Rafa’s values are promoted through the school’s philosophy and daily learning.

Rafa is a firm advocate of ‘healthy body = healthy mind’.

School lunches, prepared on site, with menus created by Rafa’s nutritionist, are always a favourite, as you can see from year 1’s happy lunchtime faces.

However, the School Council and House Captains decided to get some school meal feedback from the pupils, by creating and issuing a questionnaire.

All pupils participated and the results were most illuminating. A resounding vote of confidence from our pupils regarding school meals including morning and afternoon snacks.

Sport is a great way to stay healthy and our pupils enjoy a break from the classroom by having tennis lessons from the coaches, as well as a range of sports from the sports teachers. This term the focus is on hockey for years 3 to 7.

Outdoor learning to further promote a healthy lifestyle and extend classroom learning was taken to a new level by Marco, who managed to combine acrobatics with art! Who said learning couldn’t be fun?