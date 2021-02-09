Rafa Nadal International School students

Rafa Nadal International School students.

09-02-2021Rafa Nadal International School

Rafa Nadal is a hero and role model world wide but especially for the pupils of Rafa Nadal International School.

Rafa’s values are promoted through the school’s philosophy and daily learning.
Rafa is a firm advocate of ‘healthy body = healthy mind’.

School lunches, prepared on site, with menus created by Rafa’s nutritionist, are always a favourite, as you can see from year 1’s happy lunchtime faces.
However, the School Council and House Captains decided to get some school meal feedback from the pupils, by creating and issuing a questionnaire.

Rafa Nadal International School meals

All pupils participated and the results were most illuminating. A resounding vote of confidence from our pupils regarding school meals including morning and afternoon snacks.

Sport is a great way to stay healthy and our pupils enjoy a break from the classroom by having tennis lessons from the coaches, as well as a range of sports from the sports teachers. This term the focus is on hockey for years 3 to 7.

Outdoor learning to further promote a healthy lifestyle and extend classroom learning was taken to a new level by Marco, who managed to combine acrobatics with art! Who said learning couldn’t be fun?

Rafa Nadal International School sport

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.