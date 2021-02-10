Queen's College news

As part of their science project the Year 1 children have been investigating everyday materials and their properties.
The children decided to find out which material would be the most waterproof material for an umbrella to keep a penguin dry.

The children selected paper, tissue paper, serviettes, cling film, and tracing paper.
They carefully prepared their experiment and poured the rainwater on top of their paper covered container.

Most of the children were able to predict the outcome and then went on to design their penguin umbrellas and carefully wrote up their experiments.
We think some children were inspired by the transparent umbrellas seen in last week’s blustery weather!
Keep your eyes open for penguins with cling film fashioned umbrellas!

