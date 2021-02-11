Mini-beast Hunt

Reception 2 students at The Academy International School became detectives last week as they explored the school gardens searching for clues to find where mini-beasts live. They worked together using the magnifying glass to find all the mini-beasts hiding under plants, leaves and stones. After their outdoor fun they were back in their ‘bug lab’ doing lots of role play activities.

New Equipment in the Art Room

International Baccalaureate DP1 students are learning to use Photoshop on the new Macs for their personal investigations. The art room has been fitted with new custom-made work benches and equipment, much to the delight of Ms Juncosa and the senior school art students.

Sant Antoni

In the Spanish lessons about Balearic culture and customs the students at The Academy are learning about the significance and traditions of the Saint Anthony festivals. These festivals are celebrated in villages around the island. Unfortunately, due to current restrictions, the village festivals were cancelled but in the classroom the children enjoyed making the masks and listening to the stories of Saint Anthony.