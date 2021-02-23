Rafa Nadal International School was resplendent with colour, costumes and carnival fever this week. The school embraced to the fullest the Spanish tradition of Carnival. It was a welcome opportunity to leave behind the pandemic and for once masks did not seem quite so incongruous.

The children made a magnificent effort to celebrate the chosen themes for their classes. EYFS were deep in fairytale land with princesses and kings and a very cute Maleficent.

Year 1 exuded love to all with a flower power theme.

Year 2 arrived in their pirate ships with lots of ooh arrrring.

There was a real, live, delicious Chocolate Factory for year 3 who chose Roald Dahl. Year 4 and 5 became exotic animals from the rainforest. The Mayans in sumptuous costumes took over year 6, and year 7 celebrated Chinese New Year.

The children were able to parade, socially distanced, around the entire Academy complex surprising players on centre court! Followed by bubble group parties and video conference parent presentations.

An unforgettable end to this half term.