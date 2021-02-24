Queen's college students

Queen's college students.

24-02-2021Queen's College

This year our carnival activities celebrated important or influential people throughout history. Our Nursery children were Vikings and had a wonderful day making costume accessories such as hunting horns and shields.

Other classes dressed as characters from various historical eras such as Egyptians, Romans or Victorians or key characters who helped to change the world in some way, such as Marie Curie, Florence Nightingale, Amelia Earhart or Einstein.

Queen's College school students

The children’s costumes were outstanding. Elvis rocked out with Cleopatra, evacuees with inventors, cowboys with cave people and Indians with dinosaurs.

The parades were distanced without the cheers from the parents but it was still a memorable day for everyone and next year we will hopefully parade together to the carnival beat!

Queen's college carnival

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.