The Academy International School cross fit

The Academy International School cross fit.

18-02-2021The Academy International School

The week before half term at The Academy International School was centred in promoting a healthy body and a healthy mind. There is a strong link between feeling physically well and having positive mental health.

The Academy International School health

Being active improves physical fitness and also enhances your emotional wellbeing, increasing self-esteem and helping to set goals.

It was great to see the children at school taking part in a range of special physical activities and to see the impact it had on their emotional well-being. We had professional instructors to deliver Zumba lessons, Fit Boxing classes, Yoga, personal training, and Relax Kids.

The Academy International School students

Our Academy teachers also brought their classes outside for more physical activities and follow up lessons. It was lovely to hear the enthusiastic comments from students of all ages. A great theme week which was enjoyed by all the students and staff!

The Academy International School sports

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.