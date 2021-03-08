The pupils at Mallorca International School had a wonderfully exciting day to celebrate World Book Day. The pupils and staff dressed as characters from books in a celebration of reading. Characters included Willy Wonka, The Tiger Who Came To Tea, Snow White, Woody from Toy Story, Pinocchio and many many more!

Many alternative fairy stories were read to the children such as ‘The true Story of the Three Little Pigs! These acted as a stimulus for the children across the age ranges to create their own alternative fairy tales.

During the day a fun activity included a reading dash between the classes, where class teachers, dressed in costume, read a picture book or an extract from a book in each class, for 5 minutes before moving to the next classroom. The children were very excited to see who was coming next!!

A serious aspect to the day was the collection of donations for the Food Bank in Sa Pobla. They are desperately short of toiletries such as nappies, wipes, soap etc so the children and their families brought in such items to help these families in need.

“This is the second time that we have collected for the Food Bank and I was again overwhelmed by the generosity of our families, helping people less fortunate than ourselves, during this pandemic,“ explained Mrs Mann.

“Their donations filled several vehicles. We hope to continue having such collections as long as help is needed.”

The day ended with class discos, in bubbles, to celebrate the end of a very busy half term.