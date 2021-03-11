Despite the challenges, Year 4 children are loving learning in school! They continue to stay fit, healthy and positive using the sports centre facilities for their sports lessons.

Year 4 love to be creative! In art they painted ‘All About Me’ positive mindset pictures, using paints, black and white images and included positive quotes and facts about themselves.

The Reception class decided it was time to hunt out early signs of spring. They loved their morning walk through the neighbouring woods and were delighted to find so many flowers in bloom!

Back at school they made paintings and sketches of their findings as well as investigating more facts about spring.