Queen's College school students

Queen's College school students.

11-03-2021Queen's College

Despite the challenges, Year 4 children are loving learning in school! They continue to stay fit, healthy and positive using the sports centre facilities for their sports lessons.

Queen's College news

Year 4 love to be creative! In art they painted ‘All About Me’ positive mindset pictures, using paints, black and white images and included positive quotes and facts about themselves.

Queen's College school Sport

The Reception class decided it was time to hunt out early signs of spring. They loved their morning walk through the neighbouring woods and were delighted to find so many flowers in bloom!

Students from Queen's College

Back at school they made paintings and sketches of their findings as well as investigating more facts about spring.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.