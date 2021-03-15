Antoni Segui (General Manager) wanted to deliver the best British education

Mallorca International School is delighted to confirm that from September 2022 it will be offering A Level studies to its students. Headteacher Duncan Giles is particularly pleased as he feels that the move from GCSE to A Level is the best one;

‘A Levels still remain the gold standard for University entry around the world.’ This is the logical progression in a vision that started in 2015 when Antoni Segui (General Manager) wanted to deliver the best British education.

Since opening six years ago the school has seen rapid growth with year on year investment and development leading the school to be in this very exciting position. GCSE provision at the school is varied and offers students to take up to 10 GCSEs in their preferred subjects.

In April 2021 construction on the new Art Room and extension of the Music Studio will begin with completion this August.

The final phase of development will begin in 2022 with an additional building including Sixth Form teaching space as well as a purpose built library. This will allow the school to enjoy at least four more specialist teaching areas.

Antoni Segui says: “Although we are a young school, we are taking firm and determined steps, hopefully making us the school of choice on the island. I would like to thank our families for the trust they have placed in the school; without their support none of this would have been possible.”

Mallorca International School looks to the future with confidence and purpose.

