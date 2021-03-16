Rafa Nadal International School students

Rafa Nadal International School students

16-03-2021Rafa Nadal International School

Science is taught in primary school as it nurtures curiosity and allows students to ask questions and develop the skills they need to answer those questions.

Primary science helps pupils to investigate problems and learn how science works through a practical hands-on approach.

Our eldest students have been investigating diffusion and mixtures and compounds by using a range of materials to carry out experiments, including using Pot Noodles! (Which, yes, the did get to eat afterwards!).

Our youngest students have been solving problems of compression and tension whilst experimenting with bridge building.

Perhaps amongst them is the next Isambard Kingdom Brunel!

