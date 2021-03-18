Writing playscripts

Year 7 students at The Academy International School performed playscripts developed from the novel Skellig and presented information about themes from Skellig.

They wrote the playscripts themselves after reading and doing activities based on the novel.

Basketball Skills

The Junior School students are developing their skills and accuracy in basketball during their sports lessons with Ms Hannah.

They used the obstacle courses to practise their accuracy in learning the most important skill of dribbling the ball.