David Almond's Skellig

David Almond's Skellig

18-03-2021The Academy International School

Writing playscripts

Year 7 students at The Academy International School performed playscripts developed from the novel Skellig and presented information about themes from Skellig.

The Academy International School students

They wrote the playscripts themselves after reading and doing activities based on the novel.

David Almond's Skellig

Basketball Skills

The Junior School students are developing their skills and accuracy in basketball during their sports lessons with Ms Hannah.

basketball skills work

They used the obstacle courses to practise their accuracy in learning the most important skill of dribbling the ball.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.