Collaborative Art-for-Change Project

Over the past two years our International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme students at The Academy International School have been involved in a whole class project to create awareness of the problems of plastic pollution and how important it is to protect the sea surrounding our island home.

They have been working on a large mural which will be displayed in our Senior School building.

Last week the mural was brought to the Junior School. Our head girl and boy, Isabella and Daniel, video linked with Year 7 to explain the project and invite the Year 7 students to get involved.

Donation on behalf of The Academy

At the end of last term Ainhoa, in Year 6 won the art competition organised for schools across the island by Mallorca Fashion Outlet.

Her winning prize was to choose a charity which would receive a donation of 1,000€. Ainhoa chose Pa i Mel, a charity based in Sa Pobla, that works to support families in Majorca and also supports a school in Burkina Faso.

This week Pa i Mel received the very generous donation of 1,000€ from Mallorca Fashion Outlet. The funds were much appreciated.

Sensory Play

Our youngest students have been continuing their storytelling theme with sensory role play for their Noisy farm story.

Small world and sensory play is an ideal way for children to express themselves and re-tell the story.