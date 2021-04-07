Donation to Pa i Mel

Thanks once again to the generosity of The Academy School community, we managed to collect over 300l of milk and 200k of pasta and rice to donate to the local charity Pa i Mel, based in Sa Pobla, who support many low-income families in the north island.

They are in desperate need of basic products due to the current situation, and we were able to help with our contribution.

What an amazing response to our Easter Charity Campaign!

Easter traditions

What a beautiful sunny day for our Easter Egg Hunt at our Junior and Senior Schools on the last day of term before the Easter break.

The children of all ages love when the Easter Bunny visits and leaves chocolate eggs in the garden for them.

There was great excitement and a child in Year 2 said ‘it is the best day of my life!’

In the Junior School we also celebrated the Easter Hat Parade.

The children had done amazing designs and created wonderful hats.