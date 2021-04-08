Queen's College school easter eggs

Queen's College school easter eggs

06-04-2021Queen's College

The last week of the spring term was sprinkled with moments of Easter magic as the children made Easter baskets, Easter cards and bonnets with flowers, chicks, lambs and Easter eggs.

Queen's College school easter

The children loved painting real eggs and hunting for chocolate ones on their Easter egg hunt in the woodlands around the school and in the school gardens.

The Early Years children were so excited as there were so many glimpses of the Easter bunny!

Queen's College school easter

Some saw his bobtail as he dived into a rabbit hole, others decided it was a “lady bunny” and she wore a flowery dress and lived inside a hollowed out tree.

Queen's College school easter eggs

The Easter bunny was also seen scampering through the forest, far too fast to catch up with her!

The Year 4 children made some magnificent papier-mâché bunnies and the Year 5 pupils made delicate baskets which were filled with Easter treats for their families.

Queen's College school students

It was lovely to see mums and dads proudly wearing their children’s Easter bonnets at the end of the day. Happy Easter from Queen’s College!

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.