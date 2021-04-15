It was a MAGICAL day!

It was a MAGICAL day!

15-04-2021Queen's College

The students in Year 6 at Queen’s College have been studying the works of J.K. Rowling.

Queen's College students

They love the Harry Potter books and even managed to interview some of the actors from the Harry Potter films - their most interesting questions were posed and the feedback was shared with the class. The children have been inventing magic potions and carrying out mathematical wizardry.

Queen's College Harry Potter

They made magic wands and drew wonderful dragons. On their Harry Potter Day they had competitions, games and puzzles to solve.

Queen's College Harry Potter day

Each student prepared a presentation of their favourite Harry Potter character, item or book and chapter.

Queen's College students

The term’s work culminated in a Harry Potter Day at school.

Queen's College Harry Potter day

As you can see from the photographs, it was a MAGICAL day!

Queen's College Harry Potter day

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.