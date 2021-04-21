the Nursery curriculum

The Early Years curriculum is vital to developing a firm foundation to be built upon throughout the school journey and beyond.

The Nursery class activities plan for physical, verbal, emotional, creative and investigative learning, both inside and outside the classroom, whilst embedding a positive attitude to school routines.

The children learn about sharing, being kind and becoming resilient through daily tasks in an environment of support and acceptance. Being happy and feeling safe at school helps them to become passionate learners in all areas of the Early Years curriculum.

As the children “play” they are experimenting, investigating and making sense of their world; this active learning is very carefully prepared and adapted to the needs of every child. It is this very personalized approach that is at the very core of the Nursery curriculum at Queen’s College.

