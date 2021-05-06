Plants are really important for our planet and for all living things. They absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen from their leaves which humans need to breathe. The Year 1 children have been finding out about the plants in their immediate environment and growing beans in their classroom.

Through their investigations they discovered that plants need water, light, a suitable temperature, food and time for successful growth.

Everything we eat comes directly or indirectly from plants so finding out about them is important to our survival and for the health of our planet. The children found out that plants are habitats for so many living creatures.

Armed with clipboards, paper and pencils Year 1 made sketches, tallies and observations about the plants they found in the forest beside school.

Many of them are now growing plants at home or helping out with a bit of gardening!