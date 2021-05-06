Queen's College plants

Queen's College plants

06-05-2021Queen's College

Plants are really important for our planet and for all living things. They absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen from their leaves which humans need to breathe. The Year 1 children have been finding out about the plants in their immediate environment and growing beans in their classroom.

Year 1 children

Through their investigations they discovered that plants need water, light, a suitable temperature, food and time for successful growth.

Queen's College growing plants

Everything we eat comes directly or indirectly from plants so finding out about them is important to our survival and for the health of our planet. The children found out that plants are habitats for so many living creatures.

Queen's College Year 1 children

Armed with clipboards, paper and pencils Year 1 made sketches, tallies and observations about the plants they found in the forest beside school.

Queen's College plants

Many of them are now growing plants at home or helping out with a bit of gardening!

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.