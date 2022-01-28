Try their renowned Sunday roasts with all the trimmings and relax in their stylishly refurbished interior. A favourite with locals, the perfect place to meet with all the family and chill in a cosy atmosphere while enjoying hearty food and welcoming service at reasonable prices.
They offer a pool table and four large screens showing football and special sport events. Open daily from noon, serving lunch and dinner until 11pm. Tel. 711 013 480.
Portals Nous
The Secret Garden
