Their Sunday Roasts with all the trimmings are outstanding, served from 1pm to 4pm: 21.90 euros for 2 courses; 24.90 euros for 3 courses.
With its cosy interior and personal service, Bistro 49 is a great restaurant for a good quality value food.
Enjoy their inventive and tasty 16.80 euros weekday lunch menu from 1pm that changes weekly. It also has an excellent evening menu, starting from 21.90 euros for two courses.
Do also checkout its comprehensive full a la carte menu.
Weekly specials can be seen online. Do mention any allergies before ordering so they can adapt the menu. Situated at the furthest end of El Toro by the roundabout. Tel. 971 234 168/666 999 018.
https://www.bistro-49.com
El Toro
Bistro 49
