Don’t fancy cooking? The French Coffee Shop is ideal for delicious takeaway food, something for all the family. Children’s lunchboxes or snacks. Also perfect to relax at home, to chill and watch television.



This popular coffee shop also serves quality breakfasts and snacks on its large terrace (by the Marineland carpark in Portals) and known island wide for its exceptional bakery.





Freshly baked bread, delicious cakes and pastries plus savoury quiches, tortillas and perfect flakey melt-in-the-mouth sausage rolls. Their spit roast chicken absolutely outstanding.



Open 8am to 1pm Closed Sundays Tel. 678 371 419.



http://www.thefrenchcoffeeshop.com/