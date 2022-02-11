Don’t fancy cooking? The French Coffee Shop is ideal for delicious takeaway food, something for all the family. Children’s lunchboxes or snacks. Also perfect to relax at home, to chill and watch television.
This popular coffee shop also serves quality breakfasts and snacks on its large terrace (by the Marineland carpark in Portals) and known island wide for its exceptional bakery.
Freshly baked bread, delicious cakes and pastries plus savoury quiches, tortillas and perfect flakey melt-in-the-mouth sausage rolls. Their spit roast chicken absolutely outstanding.
Open 8am to 1pm Closed Sundays Tel. 678 371 419.
http://www.thefrenchcoffeeshop.com/
Portals Nous
The French Coffee Shop
Don’t fancy cooking? The French Coffee Shop is ideal for delicious takeaway food, something for all the family. Children’s lunchboxes or snacks. Also perfect to relax at home, to chill and watch television.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and be logged in.
Currently there are no comments.