Front line beach restaurant, this exciting eco-friendly, farm-to-table restaurant is a must to visit.



Chill on their spacious roof-top cocktail lounge to watch the sunset over the bay, sipping one of their glorious cocktails.



Their innovative tasty food is outstanding, prepared with garden-fresh ingredients. Live music promotes a fun trendy atmosphere, yet family friendly. I applaud their concept of all being locally and responsibly sourced, either direct from the farm or handpicked from their own extraordinary rooftop pod garden that is fascinating to visit. Hailed as one of the best roof top bars in Mallorca by The Roof Top Guide.



Above the Olive Tree. Open 6pm to midnight. Closed Mondays



Reservations tel. 711 011 431 · Email: Info@originpalmanova.com



