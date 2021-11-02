Calvia Mayor meeting of members of the Alliance of Tourist Municipalities

02-11-2021Ajuntamiento de Calvia

The Calvia Council delegation at the World Travel Market fair in London, led by Mayor Alfonso Rodriguiez and the Director General for Tourism, Javier Pasquet, held talks this morning with the British travel industry and media.

Among others, there have been meetings with Charitable Travel, Family Travel, Jewish Telegraph and Silver Traveler and with representatives of the Advantage Travel Partnership. They also held talks with Jet2.

Calvia is promoting the municipality as an all-year round holiday destination in London with special emphasis on sport.

