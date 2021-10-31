What´s On in June:

Sport - Mallorca Championships, ATP 250 Event, Santa Ponsa (June 18-25)

Fiestas and celebrations - Sant Joan, Saint John the Baptist (June 23 / 24)

Fiestas and celebrations - Sant Pere, Saint Peter (June 29)

Music - Mallorca Live Festival, Magalluf (June 24-26)

The fish and other seafood that are available in Majorca are best seen on a visit to the Mercat d’Olivar where there are amazing arrays of them on the slabs at the market’s fish section.

In Majorca you will find few restaurants doing the kind of French-style fish dishes in which elaborate sauces are used. Majorcans prefer their fresh fish to be chargrilled or done on a hot plate and perhaps served with mayonnaise or alioli — and nothing else in the way of embellishment.

Majorcans have several locally-caught fish they adore above all others. They include the fabulously expensive and exclusive raor (cleaver wrasse) that sells for €60-€90 during its September-March season to the common sardine that sometimes sells for €3 a kilo.

Majorca has a migrant summer visitor called the llampuga (dolphin fish) which arrives towards the end of Augusta and stays for about three months, before moving on for warmer waters off the African coast.

You’ll come across this blue fish in restaurants doing Majorcan cooking. The most popular recipe is called llampuga amb pebres: slices of the floured fish sautéed in oil and served with thin strips of roasted red peppers.