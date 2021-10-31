What´s On in November:

Fiestas and celebrations - Dijous Bo fair, Inca (November 17)

If you’ve rented a flat or a house for your stay here you can buy sliced camaiot at supermarkets for making sandwiches. Some Majorcans cut camaiot into one centimetre slices and sauté them on both sides in a dry frying pan until they are slightly crisp on the surface. Done like that and eaten with Majorcan country bread, camaiot becomes a substantial mid-morning snack.

You will always find camaiot at bars specialising in pa amb oli, the most basic of Majorca’s culinary delights. It could hardly be simpler: large slices of the island’s country bread are rubbed with the soft flesh of Majorcan remallet tomatoes, drizzled with virgen extra olive oil and topped slices of Majorcan cheese, Mahón cheese from Menorca, cured ham, omelettes, botifarrones, camaiot, cooked ham, anchovies, canned tuna, capers, fonoll marí (pickled samphire) and just about anything savoury that takes your fancy.

A pa amb oli is always served with Majorca’s bitter green olives called trencades, which are partly split to allow the brine to penetrate more easily, thereby leading to a quicker cure. The island’s unique black olives called panssides are also eaten with pa amb oli.

You will find pa amb oli in bars. restaurants, cafeterias and there are even places called pambolerías that serve nothing but pa amb oli and with a range of toppings and side dishes much longer than those mentioned above.

Another snack that is unique to Palma is the llonguet, a small oval bread roll easily recognisable by the deep crack running down the middle. Llonguets are eaten toasted for breakfast or as a mid-morning snack filled with sobrasada, ham, cheese and just about anything you’d put on a sandwich. It is one of Palma’s most unique culinary bites and you will also find it in bars all over the island.