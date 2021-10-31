Marc Fosh is one of Europe´s most exciting and creative cookery talents. In 2002 Marc became the first British chef to win a Michelin star while working in Spain. He is considered one of the best chefs in the country. In this video he cooks up a favourite Majorcan fish dish which is easy to make and is very tasty. https://www.majorcadailybulletin.com/news/local/2018/11/12/53719/cooking-majorcan-treat.html

27-10-2021Youtube: Majorca Daily Bulletin TV

Michellin starred chef Marc Fosh cooks up a simple Majorcan treat. This is an easy to make dish using the best of local ingredients.

